More than two-thirds of Americans support marijuana legalization - Gallup
- A new Gallup poll indicates that 68% of Americans support marijuana legalization.
- Results indicated that support was greatest among Democrats, young adults, and those who rarely or never attend religious services. Support was lowest among Republicans, older adults, Hispanic adults, and those who attend church weekly.
- At 89%, those who didn't identify with any religious represented the demographic with the highest support. At 46%, those who attend church weekly showed the lowest support.
- The poll comes as marijuana legalization is before the current lame duck Congress, as well as legislation that would allow cannabis companies to do business with the US financial system.
