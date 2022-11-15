Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY) has slid 17.9%, following a Monday afternoon surge into its postmarket earnings report, where it disappointed analyst expectations on revenue and free cash flow.

The stock jumped as much as 45% Monday ahead of the report, a move amplified by a very low float: Under 21M shares are available for public trading, vs. nearly 400M shares outstanding.

That's led to volatile trading since Getty Images returned to public trading through a special-purpose acquisition company in the summer.

Citi has taken the opportunity to upgrade Getty Images to Buy, from Neutral, with a "more attractive risk-reward" at current levels.

Shares have fallen more than 80% from an early-August high, analyst Ron Josey notes, and that adds to a favorable view on underlying fundamentals at the company, he says.

Getty's digital asset library (507M assets) and core brands (gettyimages, iStock and Unsplash) are "core differentiators," Josey says.

Revenue and EBITDA in the report were relatively in line, Josey said, and though free cash flow was light, "we're willing to look through" it given the fundamentals.

"And given the mix-shift to subscriptions (at 49.4% of 3Q22 revs), growing corporate presence (50%+ of revs are now corporate), expanding share of video, consistent margin profile, and an improving debt/EBITDA ratio, we believe Getty is well positioned for growth going forward," Josey said.

He has an $8 target price, which now implies 40% upside after the post-earnings tumble.

Wall Street analysts call Getty Images a Hold on average, as do Seeking Alpha authors. The stock has a Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of Strong Sell, however.