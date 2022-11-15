Blue Owl-related portfolio company forms new life settlement investment platform

  • Owl Rock portfolio company Fifth Season Investments LLC acquired assets to form a new life settlement investment platform, the company said Tuesday. The acquisition, valued at $220M, includes all of the life settlement business assets of Fifth Season Financial LP and substantially all of the life settlement investment positions and loans secured by life insurance policies owned by Chapford Capital II LP and Chapford Diversified Fund LP.
  • With Fifth Season Investments, the new platform will manage and invest in life insurance-backed assets, including secondary and tertiary life settlements. Fifth Season is a portfolio company of certain Owl Rock business development companies, which are externally managed by indirect subsidiaries of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL).
  • Blue Owl Capital (OWL) is an alternative asset manager with ~$132.1B of assets under management at Sept. 30, 2022. The firm was formed in 2020 when special purpose acquisition company Altimar Acquisition acquired Owl Rock Capital Group and Neuberger Berman's Dyal Capital partners in a $1.8B deal.

