Amazon Clinic seen putting pressure on telehealth providers Him & Hers Health, Teladoc
Nov. 15, 2022 11:08 AM ETTeladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC), HIMS, AMZNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- With the Tuesday morning announcement that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is entering the consumer telehealth business through its new Amazon Clinic offering, the likes of Him & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) and Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) are facing new competition.
- All three offerings are similar. They allow consumers to have virtual consults with healthcare professionals for common health ailments, who can then prescribe medications as needed.
- Amazon (AMZN) said Amazon Clinic will provide care for more than 20 common ailments.
- In Tuesday morning treading, Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) and Teladoc (TDOC) aren't being negatively impacted by Amazon Clinic. The former is up ~5% while the latter is up ~4%.
