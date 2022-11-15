Psychedelic drug developer Clearmind stock slides following uplisting, $8M offering

Clearmind (OTC:CMND) stock slid after the Canadian psychedelic drug developer uplisted its shares to Nasdaq and raised nearly $8M through a public offering.

Shares of Clearmind opened at $5.42, recently changing hands at $5.57 at around 11:00 a.m. ET. The stock closed at $7.90 on Monday, the last day it was trading on the OTC market.

Clearmind priced 1.15M shares at $6.50 per share. Underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy up to 173K additional shares at the IPO price. Aegis Capital is serving as sole bookrunner.

In October, Clearmind said in a filing that it was looking to offer 1.3M shares priced between $6 and $8, which would have raised around $9M if priced at the midpoint.

Prior to Tuesday, Clearmind shares were traded OTC under the symbol CMNDD. The stock is also listed on the Canadian and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

Based in Vancouver, Clearmind is developing psychedelic therapies for the treatment of binge drinking and eating disorders. The company hopes to begin clinical testing of its lead drug candidate by the end of the year.

Clearmind conducted a 1-for-30 reverse stock split on Sept. 30.