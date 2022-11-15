BIO-key slumps 21% after Q3 reports
Nov. 15, 2022 11:15 AM ETBKYIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- BIO-key (BKYI) Q3 shows a 6% in revenue to $1.4M, YTD revenues increased 26% to $5.3M, with increased software license and service fees which were partially offset by lower hardware revenue in both 2022 periods.
- Gross profit was $1.0M in Q3’22, flat from Q’21, due to higher cost of license fees as a result of third party-software required for Swivel Secure licenses, which offset revenue growth.
- Gross profit margin declined to 71% from 77%.
- Net loss of $2.4M, or $0.29 per share, compared to a Q3’21 net loss of $1.0M, or $0.13 per share.
- Outlook: “We expect a strong close to the year, however, given our slower than expected sales so far this year, we now expect full-year revenues of $7M to $9M in 2022, representing growth of 37% to 76% over 2021 revenue. Our updated outlook anticipates growth in recurring software license revenue to roughly 70% of our total revenue, supported by hardware and services revenue contributions, which are typically in support of specific projects.
- Company reports financial strength with current assets of $9.9M, including $2.8M of cash and cash equivalents, $1.8M of accounts receivable, and $4.9M of inventory.
- SA warns that the stock is at a high risk of performing badly due to inferior profitability and negative EPS revisions.
- Wall Street gives the stock a Buy rating with 4.00 score and ; Quant rating of Strong Sell
- Previously (Nov. 15): BIO-key GAAP EPS of -$0.29, revenue of $1.37M
