Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) stock dropped 4.5% in late Tuesday morning trading after BofA Securities analyst Mihir Bhatia downgraded the credit card issuer to Neutral on the faster-than-expected increase in credit losses in October.

"Loan growth remained strong and metrics are still below pre-pandemic levels but charge-offs and delinquencies are increasing rapidly," Bhatia wrote in a note to clients.

He expects investors to become more cautious on forward estimates. "We are increasingly concerned that strong loan growth even as the macro weakens could drive losses higher than is currently factored into expectations, which we think will be ill received by investors," he said.

Capital One (COF) reported October credit card delinquency rate of 3.17%, up 20 basis points from September, and net charge-off of 2.93%, up 70 bps M/M.

"The sequential increase in net charge-offs is 51 bps above normal October seasonality (average of +20 bps M/M in 5 years ex-2020) and faster normalization than seen in prior months," the analyst pointed out.

The Neutral rating jibes with the SA Quant rating of Hold and breaks from the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

SA contributor Seeking Profits remains convinced that COF is a Buy as consumer credit fears appear to be overblown