Nasdaq, S&P, Dow advance on more soft inflation data, Walmart blowout quarter

U.S. stocks were off their session highs but were still firmly up on Tuesday, led by gains in megacap technology stocks and Walmart. Sentiment was also buoyed by data on producer prices that pointed towards a moderation in inflation.

By mid-day, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) had risen 2.31% to 11,454.94 points, helped by gains in FAANG stocks. The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) added 1.29% to 4,008.31 points, while the blue-chip Dow (DJI) was 0.52% higher at 33,709.61 points.

If the gains hold for the Nasdaq, it will be just the 16th time that the index rallied 10% in a four-day span.

All 11 S&P sectors were trading in the green, with heavyweight sectors Communication Services and Consumer Discretionary the top gainers. Energy added the least.

Turning to rates, the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was down 6 basis points to 3.81% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) was down 3 basis points to 4.38%. The dollar index (DXY) was also lower by 0.5% at 106.40.

"10yr US real yields had their second largest fall since the GFC on Thursday," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said. "Only the initial covid related fall in March 2020 beats it."

The October Producer Price Index came in flat for the month at +0.2% versus the +0.5% consensus figure and +0.2% previous reading. The core PPI was unchanged, below the forecasted +0.4% figure. This was the second inflation report after last week's CPI reading that showed an overall moderation in prices, further strengthening the case for the Federal Reserve to slow down its aggressive pace of rate hikes.

"In light of (Fed) Vice Chair Brainard’s two recent speeches in which she has highlighted the potential scope for margin compression to reduce inflation, this is an important report. The massive expansion of margins during the pandemic explains most of the overshot in core consumer inflation, relative to unit labor costs, but the Great Margin Recompression, tracking the improvement in supply conditions, is now clearly underway," Pantheon Macro said in a note.

In other economic data, the New York Fed released the Empire State Manufacturing Index for November, which came in at 4.5, higher than the anticipated -5.

Sentiment on Monday was also helped by a surge in Walmart (WMT) after it reported a strong quarter, which helped other retail stocks rally. Another Dow 30 component, Home Depot (HD), gained after its earnings result.