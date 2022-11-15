EARI Beverage Group acquires Madre Agave
Nov. 15, 2022 11:21 AM ETEARIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- EARI Beverage Group (OTCPK:EARI) announced the acquisition of Madre Agave, a Florida registered corporation that owns Madre Agave, the world's first ultra-premium agave wine made from 100% Weber Blue Agave, crafted by women in the heart of Mexico.
- "The acquisition of Madre Agave Wine gives us a critical advantage as a cross-category entry into both the wine and spirits category, meaning that the brand can be served as a stand-alone wine or used as an alternative to spirits in a cocktail, with negligible competition at even the super-premium level. Madre Agave Wines is a delicate, balanced, yet complex brand created by mavericks of the industry. I am excited for the road ahead, as we work towards bolstering the EARI portfolio of brands," said Bernard Rubin, CEO.
