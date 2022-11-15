Bank of America credit card delinquency, net charge-offs trend up in October
Nov. 15, 2022
- Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) credit card net charge-off and delinquency rates rose in October from the previous month as inflation weighs on consumers and pandemic stimulus is in the past, according to an SEC filing on Tuesday.
- The delinquency rate of 0.98% increased from 0.92% in September, but remains well below the prepandemic level of 1.62% seen in October 2019.
- Net charge-offs of 1.38% crept up from 1.31% in September, and was still more than a percentage point lower than 2.41% in October 2019.
- Receivables outstanding stood at $14.2B at Oct. 31, 2022 vs. $14.0B at Sept. 30, 2022.
- Previously (Nov. 10), BofA's data showed that discretionary consumer spending per household increased 2.9% in October, moderating from 3.2% in September.
