LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) on Tuesday was downgraded to a Neutral investment rating from a Buy by analysts at Mizuho Securities. They said the chemical maker faces recessionary pressures that limit the stock’s potential for gains.

“We still expect incremental demand weakness for core end-markets into '23 as well as a fairly prolonged recovery timeline for key end markets already near [a] trough,” Christopher Parkinson, analyst at Mizuho, said in the report. Those key end markets include automotive and consumer durables.

LyondellBasell’s (LYB) outlook would improve if China lifts its pandemic restrictions, which Mizuho considers as unlikely. Carmaker output that exceeds investor expectations also would be positive, according to the report.

Mizuho kept its price target for LyondellBasell (LYB) at $88 a share, based on a multiple of about six times estimated EBITDA for 2024.

LyondellBasell (LYB) this year has declined 3.1%, compared with a 16% decline for the Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index (SP500).

Seeking Alpha contributor C. Jessen rates LyondellBasell (LYB) as a Buy on its dividend yield and healthy balance sheet. Contributor Seeking Profits has a Hold rating on LydonBasell (LYB) because of economic pressures.