Bread Financial net charge-off rate jumps in October, delinquencies edge down

Nov. 15, 2022 11:39 AM ETBread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

cunfek/E+ via Getty Images

  • Bread Financial's (NYSE:BFH) credit card metrics for October showed mixed results Tuesday as its net charge-off rate climbed from a month prior, though delinquencies drifted lower. Nevertheless, lending growth continues to go strong.
  • Its net charge-off rate stood at 6.1% in October, up from 5.0% in September and from 4.1% in the year-ago period.
  • Delinquency rate of 5.4% slid from 5.7% in September but rose from 3.9% a year earlier.
  • Both metrics increased Y/Y as stimulus programs from the depths of the pandemic are now largely expired, prompting more consumers to fail to make their credit card payments fast enough.
  • Average credit card and other loans in October were $18.7B, compared with $17.7B in September and $15.2B in October 2021.
  • Previously, (Oct. 27) Bread Financial delinquency, net charge-off rates approach prepandemic levels.

