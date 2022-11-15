Bread Financial net charge-off rate jumps in October, delinquencies edge down
Nov. 15, 2022 11:39 AM ETBread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Bread Financial's (NYSE:BFH) credit card metrics for October showed mixed results Tuesday as its net charge-off rate climbed from a month prior, though delinquencies drifted lower. Nevertheless, lending growth continues to go strong.
- Its net charge-off rate stood at 6.1% in October, up from 5.0% in September and from 4.1% in the year-ago period.
- Delinquency rate of 5.4% slid from 5.7% in September but rose from 3.9% a year earlier.
- Both metrics increased Y/Y as stimulus programs from the depths of the pandemic are now largely expired, prompting more consumers to fail to make their credit card payments fast enough.
- Average credit card and other loans in October were $18.7B, compared with $17.7B in September and $15.2B in October 2021.
