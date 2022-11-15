BM Technologies dips 17% after Q3 results, dig deeper
- BM Technologies (BMTX) Q3 revenue was $19.9M, with approximately 175K new account sign-ups.
- Core EBITDA totaled $1.5M.
- Q3 2022 net loss totaled $(4.9)M, or $(0.41) per diluted share, which includes a $(1.4)M noncash loss on the revaluation of the private warrant liability.
- Cor or Non-GAAP earnings were $(0.07) per diluted share.
- Company had a cash balance of $26.4M at September 30, 2022.
- Average serviced deposits totaled $1.6B in Q3 2022 which included $1.1B in average Banking-as-a-Service serviced deposits.
- Debit card spend was $0.7B in Q3 2022.
