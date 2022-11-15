Lucira slumps 34% as Q3 loss widens on excess inventory

Nov. 15, 2022

  • Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) stock fell ~34% on Tuesday after the company's Q3 results.
  • GAAP Gross Loss widened to -$99.56M, compared to -$1.48M in Q3 2021.
  • The company said the increases in GAAP gross loss and negative gross margin were mainly due to a charge for excess inventory, non-cancellable purchase commitments and prepaid inventory based on management's assessment of current inventory levels as compared to current net sales forecasts of its COVID-19 test kit and combination COVID-19 and influenza test kit.
  • Net loss widened to -$126.86M, compared to -$27.5M in Q3 2021.
  • Net sales increased +129.63% Y/Y to $34.39M.
  • Non-GAAP net loss was -$15.4M, compared to -$18.4M in the same period a year ago.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Sept. 30 were $39.8M.

