K9 Gold signs option agreement to buy lithium project in Quebec
Nov. 15, 2022 11:52 AM ETK9 Gold Corp. (WDFCF), KNC:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- K9 Gold (OTCQB:WDFCF) on Tuesday said it entered into an agreement for an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the James Bay Lithium project, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec.
- The property comprises 41 mining claims, totaling 2114 hectares. The property is located approximately 350 km south-southeast of Radisson, Quebec.
- Subsequently, K9 has entered into a share purchase agreement with 1000175306 ONTARIO Ltd, whereby K9 may acquire all of the shares of the numbered company, by purchase, and by assuming its obligations under the existing option agreement.
