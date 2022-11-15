Impel cut to Neutral at Wedbush on sales outlook for migraine therapy

Nov. 15, 2022 11:54 AM ETImpel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Wedbush downgraded Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) to Neutral from Outperform on Tuesday, noting uncertain commercial prospects for Trudhesa, an FDA-approved therapy for migraine in adults.
  • The analyst Laura Chico argues that the uptake for Trudhesa continues to lag even as the nasal spray remains a differentiated therapy in the migraine space with a unique profile.
  • Warning that the company will likely miss 2022 prescription guidance and net pricing improvements for Trudhesa will take longer than expected, the analyst lowers the revenue estimates for the treatment.
  • The planned expansion to field force will improve the uptake but will pressure the cash runway, Chico noted, as she slashed the price target on the stock to $5 from $24 per share.
  • “The commercial inflection could arrive sooner than anticipated, or the company could be acquired,” the analyst wrote, adding that until then, the firm moves to the sidelines.
  • The downgrade comes after Impel (IMPL) posted a sizable miss in its Q3 2022 financials on Monday.

