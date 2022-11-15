DarioHealth stock jumps 31% on Q3 earnings beat

  • DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) stock jumped 31.4% on Tuesday after the digital therapeutics firm reported Q3 earnings that topped estimates.
  • Q3 EPS of -$0.64 vs. -$1.18 in Q3 2021, helped by an ~29.6% decrease in total operating expenses at $16.4M.
  • Revenue grew 17.4% Y/Y to $6.61M, driven by higher revenues from B2B segments, including health plans, employers and providers.
  • "We signed 85 B2B contracts with total value exceeding $61M annually once fully implemented, with 50% of those contracts signed in 2022 for more than one condition, and we maintain our objective to hit our 100 contract target by year-end," said CEO Erez Raphael.
  • Adj. billings increased 19% to $6.6M as a result of higher Q3 sales.
  • Shares of DarioHealth (DRIO) have declined ~63% YTD.

