Sea Limited surges nearly 40% as investors enthused by Q3 beat

Nov. 15, 2022 12:03 PM ETSea Limited (SE)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment

Shopee Food express delivery person on motorcycle

justhavealook

  • Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shares surged nearly 40% on Tuesday as the Singapore-based technology company reported third-quarter results that handily surpassed expectations.
  • For the period ending September 30, Sea Limited (SE) said it lost an adjusted 66 cents per share on $3.2B in sales, compared to estimates of an adjusted loss of 95 cents per share and $3.01B in sales.
  • The company, which operates the popular Shopee platform, added that e-commerce revenue grew 32.4% year-over-year to $1.98B.
  • While investors praised the third-quarter results, the company said that it was lowering its full-year bookings outlook.
  • "We now expect bookings for the full year of 2022 to be between US$2.6 billion and US$2.8 billion, as compared to the previous guidance of between US$2.9 billion to US$3.1 billion," the company said in a statement.
  • Earlier this month, J.P. Morgan analyst Ranjan Sharma upgraded Sea (SE) to overweight from neutral on expectations of improved profitability.
  • On Monday, it was reported that Sea Limited (SE) laid off more than 7,000 employees over the past six months as it improves its profitability.

