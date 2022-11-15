Spire FQ4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 15, 2022 12:07 PM ETSpire Inc. (SR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Spire (NYSE:SR) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.64 (-1166.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $321.18M (-2.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
