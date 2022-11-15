Kulicke and Soffa FQ4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 15, 2022
- Kulicke and Soffa (NASDAQ:KLIC) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (-54.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $277M (-42.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KLIC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
