Charlotte's Web announces $56.8M investment from BAT

Nov. 15, 2022 11:55 AM ETCharlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (CWBHF), CWEB:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTCQX:CWBHF) has announced a $56.8M investment from a subsidiary of BAT, which provides the Co. with incremental capital to fund growth initiatives, including the Co.'s expanding portfolio of botanical wellness products.
  • BAT's Investment has been made via a convertible debenture in the amount of $56.8M.
  • The debenture is currently convertible into a non-controlling equity stake in Charlotte's Web of ~19.9% and is convertible at BAT's discretion.
  • Upon closing of this investment, Charlotte's Web will have pro-forma cash and short-term investments of ~$65M.
  • The Investment provides substantial liquidity at an attractive cost of capital for Charlotte's Web.

