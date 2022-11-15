Charlotte's Web announces $56.8M investment from BAT
Nov. 15, 2022 11:55 AM ETCharlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (CWBHF), CWEB:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTCQX:CWBHF) has announced a $56.8M investment from a subsidiary of BAT, which provides the Co. with incremental capital to fund growth initiatives, including the Co.'s expanding portfolio of botanical wellness products.
- BAT's Investment has been made via a convertible debenture in the amount of $56.8M.
- The debenture is currently convertible into a non-controlling equity stake in Charlotte's Web of ~19.9% and is convertible at BAT's discretion.
- Upon closing of this investment, Charlotte's Web will have pro-forma cash and short-term investments of ~$65M.
- The Investment provides substantial liquidity at an attractive cost of capital for Charlotte's Web.
