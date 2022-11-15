Huya rises 32% on better-than-expected Q3 earnings

Nov. 15, 2022

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA

  • Huya (NYSE:HUYA) is trading ~32.3% higher after the company posted better-than-expected Q3 result, as monthly active users rose.
  • Revenue fell 20.3% Y/Y to $334.4M, but beat estimates by $11.25M. While, Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beat by $0.07.
  • Average mobile MAUs of Huya Live for the quarter was 86M, compared with 85.1M, a year ago.
  • Live streaming revenue fell 22% to $283.6M, due to a decreased number of paying users and lower average spending per paying user on Huya Live.
  • Advertising and other revenues fell to $50.8M due to soft demand for advertising services resulting from the challenging macro environment.
  • Bandwidth costs decreased by 35.4% to $16.2M, due to less overseas bandwidth usage.

