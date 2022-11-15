Most traders expect a recession to start soon, if it hasn't already, Schwab survey

Almost 60% of traders said it feels like the U.S. economy has tipped into a recession or will do so by the end of the year, according to the Q4 Charles Schwab Trader Sentiment Survey. Most, 55% expect a recession to last less than a year. Still, a significant proportion, 45%, see a downturn lasting longer than that.

Nevertheless, traders expressed confidence in their ability to perform in a recession, with 91% saying they feel they'll reach their financial goals. Some four out of 10 traders (42%) are dialing back on risk in the current environment.

About 55% of survey respondents see a "January effect" — where markets rise on optimism for the year ahead — as somewhat likely. To keep the optimism going, traders would most like to see a decline in inflation gauges (54%), improved geopolitical stability (53%), a change in Federal Reserve policy (51%), and strong corporate earnings (38%).

Concern about the Fed's hawkish policy increased during the quarter, with 17% saying it's their primary concern, up from 5% in the last quarter. Most traders expect the central bank to increase interest rates by at least 50 basis points in December and don't see rates dropping in 2023.

About 56% of the traders are hopeful that inflation will ease in 2023, and 22% were expecting inflation to ease in the last half of 2022.

While almost half of the traders don't expect to take specific actions to hedge against inflation, those who do plan to buy real estate (25%), gold (21%) and Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (16%). See the performance of the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP), SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), and Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) against the S&P 500 in the chart below.

By industry sector, traders are most bullish on energy (71%) and health care (52%) and they're most bearish on real estate (75%) and consumer discretionary (62%). By asset class, the respondents were most bullish on value stocks (48%), fixed income (37%), and domestic stocks (30%).

