Ammo stock plummets 26% as outlook cut, proxy contest linked expenses to continue

Ammo (NASDAQ:POWW) stock fell ~26% on Tuesday after FQ2 results missed estimates and the company reduced its outlook for fiscal year 2023.

Adjusted EPS declined -70.59% Y/Y to $0.05.

Net revenues declined -20.8% Y/Y to $48.29M. The company said the performance of its manufacturing operations softened with the market and the move into its new facility brought production offline for a longer period than originally expected.

Ammo noted that coupled with the reduction in sales, the company also faced impactful one-time like legal expenses related to the proxy contest and increased expenses related to Higher commodity costs, increased freight costs, stock compensation, corporate insurance, and payroll.

The company added that it will see increased legal expenses, advisory service billings and other expenses impact it next quarter directly related to the proxy contest.

To address these increased costs, the company has implemented expense reductions of ~$5M in savings on an annualized basis for payroll related expenses, Ammo noted.

Outlook:

Ammo reduced its fiscal 2023 revenue outlook to be between $220M to $240M (prior outlook range provided during FQ1 was $300M to $310M), consensus $295.11M.

The company expects Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $50M to $60M (prior outlook $108M to $111M).

EBITDA is anticipated between $30M and $40M (previous outlook $82M to $85M).