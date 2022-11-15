TFF Pharmaceuticals down after Q3 results as plans for Phase 2 data readouts confirmed

TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) was down by more than 20% during market hours after Q3 results, with the inhaled dry powder drugs-focused company having reiterated its plans to share early Phase 2 clinical results for its lead assets.

Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.29 (vs. -$0.34 Y/Y) beats by $0.04. Revenue of $0.09M (+80.0% Y/Y).

Net loss stood at $7.3M, compared to a net loss of $8.7M in the year-ago quarter.

Total operating expenses were down Y/Y to $7.9M from $8.7M.

As of Sep. 30, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of $13.1M.

Total assets were ~$20.2M and working capital was ~$14.9M.

The company had earlier reported it has revised its plans to share early Phase 2 clinical results for lead assets Voriconazole, TFF VORI, and Tacrolimus, TFF TAC. Citing issues "related to staffing shortages, shipping, and global supply chain delays," TFF said that preliminary Phase 2 data for the candidate are now expected in Q1 2023 and Q2 2023, respectively.

The company confirmed the plans in its Q3 results.

Staffing, in particular, be it at the site, has been a major issue. Sites have lost very talented people to doing more nationalized work on COVID trials, according to CEO Glenn Mattes.

The regulatory authorities, specifically, again, they're quite understaffed and the time that it would take to get necessary approvals, be it at a country level or at a site level, has just been taking longer, Mattes said during the company's Q3 earnings call.

And even down to global supply chain issues, for example, getting comparative drug of voriconazole to the sites, has taken a lot longer, Mattes said.