Envirotech Vehicles rises 9% on higher quarterly revenue

Nov. 15, 2022 12:42 PM ETEnvirotech Vehicles, Inc. (EVTV)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA

  • Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) is trading 9% higher after the company posted ~450% Y/Y rise in revenue, as it recorded sales of higher number of vehicles during the quarter.
  • Revenue was $3.88M vs 0.7M, a year earlier. The sales increase was due to the sale of 37 vehicles in the third quarter, compared to eight vehicles in the prior year period.
  • Q3 GAAP EPS was $0.01.
  • The Company had cash of $4.65M and working capital of $20.24M.
  • "We believe we could have hit our target of doubling deliveries on a quarter over quarter basis if not for shipping delays, but are nonetheless very proud to have navigated the myriad of challenges presented by global supply chains to have delivered a total of 70 vehicles this year as of September 30," the company said.
