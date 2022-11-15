Envirotech Vehicles rises 9% on higher quarterly revenue
- Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) is trading 9% higher after the company posted ~450% Y/Y rise in revenue, as it recorded sales of higher number of vehicles during the quarter.
- Revenue was $3.88M vs 0.7M, a year earlier. The sales increase was due to the sale of 37 vehicles in the third quarter, compared to eight vehicles in the prior year period.
- Q3 GAAP EPS was $0.01.
- The Company had cash of $4.65M and working capital of $20.24M.
- "We believe we could have hit our target of doubling deliveries on a quarter over quarter basis if not for shipping delays, but are nonetheless very proud to have navigated the myriad of challenges presented by global supply chains to have delivered a total of 70 vehicles this year as of September 30," the company said.
