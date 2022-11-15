Flex LNG tumbles despite favourable guidance, earnings beat
- Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) stock fell sharply on Tuesday despite guiding for current quarter above the consensus mark, alongside easy earnings beat in Q3 2022.
- The company posted vessel operating revenue of $91.3M (+11.6% Y/Y), beating estimates by $0.12M.
- Average Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) rate was $75,941 per day, compared to $70,707 per day for the second quarter 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose sequentially to $70.9M from $66.1M.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.79 beat consensus by $0.04.
- The LNG shipping company said that the "boom in freight market has affected both short and long term rates positively."
- Guidance: Q4 2022 Revenue is forecasted to range between $95-$98M, narrowed down from its prior guidance range of $90-$100M. That compares with consensus of $94.41M.
- The company expects minimum $300M cash release from balance sheet optimization. Flex LNG, further, confirmed the 100% contract coverage for 2023 and minimum 91% coverage for 2024.
- FLNG shares are down 6% in mid-day trading on Tuesday.
- Also, the Board has declared $0.75/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
