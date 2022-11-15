SpaceX said to be raising capital at valuation above $150B - Bloomberg

Nov. 15, 2022 12:49 PM ETSpaceX (SPACE)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

SpaceX And NASA Prepare To Launch SpaceX"s Crew-3 Mission To The International Space Station

Joe Raedle

SpaceX (SPACE) is raising capital in a new funding round that values the company at more than $150B, according to Bloomberg.

That level is yet another step up from the $127B valuation in May and the about $100B valuation fetched in late 2021. Those figures were also up substantially from a $74B valuation in February 2021. 

Elsewhere, the Elon Musk-led rocket company is expected to launch its 26th commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station on November 21. The mission will be coordinated alongside NASA.

Read more on the Biden Administration’s reported security concerns on Elon Musk’s ventures.

