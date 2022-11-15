American Express U.S. consumer card delinquency rate holds steady in October

Nov. 15, 2022

  • American Express's (NYSE:AXP) U.S. consumer credit card delinquency rate stayed stable in October at 0.9%, the company said in a filing on Tuesday. Meanwhile, its net write-off rate of 0.9% rose from 0.8% in September.
  • The latest indicators of credit quality remain well below the October 2019 level, when the delinquency rate was 1.6% and net write-off rate was 2.3%.
  • Consumers borrowed more in October, with AXP's U.S. consumer card loans at $68.3B at Oct. 31, 2022 vs. $66.3B at Sept. 30, 2022.
  • American Express's (AXP) U.S. small business credit card delinquency rate was 0.8% in October, up from 0.7% in September and its net write-off rate of 0.8% ticked up from 0.7%. For that business segment, total loans of $21.2B at Oct. 31 grew from $20.7B at Sept. 30.
  • In Q3 2022, American Express (AXP) posted a larger-than-expected credit loss provision as the economic outlook remains uncertain.

