Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) shares have seen an around +30% surge following the release of better-than-expected revenue and earning numbers for Q3.

The Chinese online music and audio entertainment platform reported RMB7.37B in revenues, down 5.6% Y/Y but a sequential increase and higher than analysts' expectations.

Revenues from music subscriptions rose 18.3% Y/Y to RMB2.25B, with an around 20% increase in its paying user base to 85.3M.

Chief Strategy Officer Tony Yip said: "We're very pleased with our subscriber growth this quarter. We continue to record high teens percentage year-over-year growth rate, in terms of our subscriber growth. And that's a trend that we expect to continue in the near term, within the one year or so, give or take, one or two quarters. Our near term goal is to reach the round number 100 million subscriber base."

Monthly ARPPU for social entertainment was up 8% to RMB177.3, but ARPPU for online music services was down slightly by 1.1% to RMB8.8. Tencent Music also saw a nearly 25% drop in social entertainment mobile MAU and 7.7% lower online music mobile MAUs.

The latter was attributed to a churn of casual users amid competition from pan-entertainment platforms and cost optimization to boost monetization efficiency. Social entertainment services MAUs and paying users declined due to macro headwinds.

Improved control of content costs - including revenue sharing fees for live streaming - led to gross margin expanding to 32.6% in Q3 from 29.6% a year ago.

As a result, net attributable profit jumped 43.4% Y/Y to RMB1.06B, and earnings per ADS topped Wall Street estimates.