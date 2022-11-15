Consolidated Water stock dips 16% as Q3 net income falls

Nov. 15, 2022 12:57 PM ETConsolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Water Purification Plant from Above

Bim/E+ via Getty Images

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) stock fell ~16% on Tuesday after the company's Q3 results.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to consolidated Water stockholders declined to $823.6K, compared to $1.36M in Q3 2021.

Revenue grew +52.63% Y/Y to $25.05M.

Retail revenue increased +20% Y/Y to $6.3M, while Bulk revenue increased 26% Y/Y to $8.7M. Services revenue grew 172% Y/Y to $8.7M.

"However, certain higher G&A expenses last quarter affected net income, including employee bonus accruals resulting from our strengthened financial performance, higher salaries due to cost-of-living increases that were given earlier this year, and bank fees related to the transfer of our profits from our Bahamas subsidiary," said Consolidated Water CEO Rick McTaggart.

Outlook:

McTaggart added that, "We expect that the more than $150 million in major multi-year projects that we secured this year will have a greater positive impact to our earnings in future quarters, while supporting our outlook for continued growth in our services segment."

As of Sept. 30, cash and cash equivalents were $51.1M, compared to $49.1M as of June 30.

