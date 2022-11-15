Copart FQ1 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETCopart, Inc. (CPRT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-47.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $891.5M (+10.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CPRT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
