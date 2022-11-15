Sonos FQ4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETSonos, Inc. (SONO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.33 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $294.61M (-18.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SONO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
