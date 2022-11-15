Bath & Body Works Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
- Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (-78.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.56B (-7.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BBWI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 7 downward.
