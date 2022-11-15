Star Bulk Carriers Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETStar Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.36 (-37.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $274.63M (-33.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SBLK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
