Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 15, 2022 1:07 PM ETSociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.32 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.78B (+320.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SQM has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
