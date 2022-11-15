Helmerich & Payne Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETHelmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (+177.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $597.29M (+73.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
