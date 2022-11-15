Quhuo jumps 16% following first half performance update

Nov. 15, 2022 1:09 PM ETQuhuo Limited (QH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) is trading around +16% after its first half report was filed, showing a jump in revenue from mobility services.
  • Mobility revenues, which include ride hailing, freight service and shared-bike maintenance solutions, were up 32.2% Y/Y to RMB56.5M for H1, driven by an enlarged customer base and service scope for shared-bike maintenance solutions.
  • Mobility service revenues were also buoyed by freight solutions, which commenced in July 2021.
  • Meanwhile, revenue from housekeeping and accommodation solutions rose around 25% to RMB43.4M driven by an enlarged customer base.
  • On-demand delivery solutions, which make up the bulk of total revenues for Quhuo, remained relatively stable at RMB1.7B. Total revenues were up 1.4% Y/Y to RMB1.8B.
  • Quhuo's (QH) adjusted net loss narrowed significantly to RMB14M from RBM69M a year ago, helped by 23% lower general and administrative expenses and 22% lower R&D costs.

