California Resources (NYSE:CRC) +2.5% in Tuesday's trading as Bank of America upgraded shares to Neutral from Underperform with a $58 price target, raised from $49, saying the company's worst case regulatory scenario is now "in the rearview mirror."

The Neutral rating reflects the abatement of regulatory headwinds in California and the roll off of out-of-the-money oil hedges in 2023 that underpins modest free cash flow expansion.

In August, the company was forced to revise guidance due to a lawsuit that froze the oil and gas permitting process in Kern County; earlier this month, the court ruled the latest version of the EIR satisfied the required changes and reinstated the permitting process.

California Resources (CRC) shares are "mighty cheap, largely because of the risks that come from doing business in California," Michael Boyd writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.