Shoe Carnival Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 15, 2022 1:25 PM ETShoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (-30.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $348.07M (-2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SCVL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
