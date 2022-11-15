Endava rises 15% as quarterly revenue rises
Nov. 15, 2022 1:28 PM ETDAVABy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Endava (DAVA) is trading ~15% higher after the company posted a 33% Y/Y rise in quarterly revenue.
- Revenue was £196.2M.
- "Demand from new and existing clients continued to drive revenue growth in the quarter, leading to a revenue increase of 25.9% in constant currency for Q1 FY2023,” the company said.
- Endava expects Q2 revenue will be in the range £204M to £206M. Endava expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £0.56 to £0.58 per share.
- Endava expects 2023 revenues will be in the range of £843M to £852M. Endava expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £2.37 to £2.42 per share.
- The company said the number of clients with over £1M in revenue on a rolling twelve month basis was 140, compared to 93, a year earlier.
