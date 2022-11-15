WalkMe rallies after 23% growth in subscription revenue leads earnings beat

Nov. 15, 2022 1:28 PM ETWalkMe Ltd. (WKME)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) shares jumped 17% on Tuesday after the company notched $0.05 earnings beat reporting lighter than expected losses.
  • On top-line front, revenue of $63.35M (+25.2% Y/Y) beat by $0.33M, where subscription revenue rose 23% Y/Y.
  • Annualized recurring revenue of $254M, reflected growth of 26% from a year ago quarter.
  • Customers with over $100,000 in ARR grew 22% year-over-year to 511 and customers with over $1 million in ARR grew 30% year-over-year to 35.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Loss was $12.5M compared to $10.1M in the Q3 2021 or 20% of total revenue.
  • "As a result of increased focus on efficiency, we improved our non-GAAP operating loss margin from 28% in Q2 2022 to 20% in Q3 2022. On this strength and additional efficiencies we can drive, we have greater confidence in our ability to achieve positive free cash flow within 2023," commented CEO Hagit Ynon.
  • During the quarter, free cash flow was negative $11.2M or 18% of revenue, vs. negative $12.9M or 26% of revenue in Q3 2021.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.14 beats by $0.05.
  • Q4 Outlook: Total revenue of $62.9M to $64.9M vs. consensus of $67.64M; Non-GAAP operating loss of $13.2M to $11.2M.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Total revenue of $243M to $245M vs. consensus of $247.6M; Non-GAAP operating loss of $61M to $59M.
  • WKME shares are up 16% in mid-day trading on Tuesday.

Comments (1)

