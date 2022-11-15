Kingstone stock slips as inflationary pressure weigh on Q3 results; suspends dividend

Nov. 15, 2022 1:30 PM ETKingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Kingstone (NASDAQ:KINS) reports net premiums earned decreased 20.2% to $29.4M in Q3, due to the inception of a 30% personal lines quota share treaty on December 30, 2021.
  • Net loss ratio was 75.0% compared to 97.1% due to reduced catastrophe events.
  • Net underwriting expense ratio decreased to 36.9% from 39.3%.
  • Net combined ratio decreased to 111.9% from 136.4% driven by the decrease in the loss ratio.
  • COO comment: "In the midst of a challenging macro environment, we remained focused on operating with financial discipline, reducing expenses across the business by 2.4 points in the quarter and almost 4 points on a year-to-date basis. We are pleased that our cost cutting measures are taking hold and are actively working to drive further expense reduction, including through the retirement of our legacy systems."
  • In order to preserve capital to potentially help fund this refinancing and the resulting debt service requirements,
  • The board of directors has suspended quarterly common stock dividend effective immediately to preserve capital.
  • The company anticipates cash savings of $1.7M on an annual basis from the dividend suspension.
  • Since the start of 2022, KINS lost more than 75%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.