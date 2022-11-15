Truist Financial adds trading to digital investing capabilities
Nov. 15, 2022 1:36 PM ETTruist Financial Corporation (TFC)SCHW, MS, HOODBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Truist Financial's (NYSE:TFC) wealth unit added to its digital investing capabilities with Truist Trade, a self-directed investing solution that allows clients to open select investment accounts and conduct online trading on their own, the company said Tuesday.
- The new offering comes after the bank introduced its Truist Invest robo advisor and Truist Invest Pro, a hybrid investment solution, earlier this year. Truist Trade accounts allow an investor to open an individual or joint brokerage account, Roth IRA or traditional IRA on Truist.com. The accounts require no account minimum and offer commission-free trades for stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds.
- The self-directed accounts put Truist (TFC) in competition against other online trading platforms like Robinhood (HOOD), Morgan Stanley's (MS) E*Trade and Charles Schwab's (SCHW) TD Ameritrade.
- Earlier, Truist (TFC) was among financial companies that are taking part in the New York Fed's digital dollar pilot program.
Comments