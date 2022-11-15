Opioid reversal agent naloxone approvable for OTC use – FDA

Nov. 15, 2022 1:37 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)TEVA, EBS, HKMPF, AMPH, OPNTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Food And Drug Administration Headquarters In Maryland

Sarah Silbiger

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Tuesday that certain forms of opioid reversal therapy, naloxone, could be safe and effective for over-the-counter use, potentially opening the door for its switch to nonprescription status.
  • The notice includes a preliminary assessment that some naloxone products, up to 4mg nasal spray and 2mg autoinjector, could be approvable for OTC use, the agency said.
  • Naloxone is a prescription drug used in the U.S. to treat opioid overdose. Leading manufacturers of naloxone include Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Emergent BioSolutions (EBS), Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA), Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT), Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:HKMPF), and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)
  • However, the notice does not permit an immediate switch to nonprescription/ OTC naloxone. Manufacturers will still have to submit additional supporting data to obtain the regulatory nod for the nonprescription product.
  • “Today’s action supports our efforts to combat the opioid overdose crisis by helping expand access to naloxone,” FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said.
  • A recent opioid settlement Teva (TEVA) reached in California included a condition to supply $20M worth of naloxone.

