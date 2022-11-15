Shares of graphite processor Graphex Group (NYSE:GRFX) shot up 24% on Tuesday in the wake of a filing regarding its planned joint venture with Emerald Energy Solutions for a graphite processing facility in Michigan.

Graphex shares opened at $1.25, reaching a high of $1.41 in late morning trading. The stock changed hands at $1.29 at approximately 1:15 p.m. ET.

In a filing on Monday, Graphex said that it was convening an extraordinary shareholders meeting to vote on the issuance of 35M ordinary shares to EES related to the companies' joint venture, Graphex Michigan. Under the deal, Graphex will own roughly one-third of the JV, with EES owning the remaining two-thirds.

Graphex said the JV will be focused on establishing a facility in Michigan for the processing of graphite anode or previously processed graphite for a variety of purposes, including the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries for EVs.

Incorporated in the Cayman Islands, Graphex is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of graphene products for lithium-ion batteries in China and the US. The company also operates a landscape architecture business in Hong Kong.

The company's US division, Graphex Technologies, is a mid-stream processor of graphite for use in EV batteries.

Graphex uplisted its shares to NYSE and held a $12M public offering in August.