General Motors (NYSE:GM) is expected to announce at its investor day event on Thursday that the automaker's electric vehicle business is forecast to be profitable in 2025, according to a report from Automotive News.

Some clarity on the issue of EV profitability has the potential to make investors more comfortable with the stock. The Detroit auto giant has already set a goal to generate one million electric vehicle sales in 2025, a target that is not anticipated to be dialed back.

The GM investor day schedule includes talks from CEO Mary Barra, President Mark Reuss, and Executive VP Doug Parks, who is expected to talk about advancements made to the Ultium platform.

General Motors Company (GM) landed on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week with Citi expecting the event to produce a boost for shares. The firm thinks the presentations could provide much-needed clarity across the key fronts of growth and resilience. "If investors can walk away feeling better about 2023 macro resilience and with more granularity across several imminent growth levers, we think the stock can work from here," previewed the firm.

Shares of GM and peer Ford (F) have outperformed the S&P 500 Index and Tesla (TSLA) over the last six months.

