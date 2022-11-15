Lowe's Q3 earnings preview: Inventory, market pressures to continue to weigh on results

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.09 (+13.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.16B (+1.0% Y/Y).

The North Carolina-based home improvement retailer's earnings came in above expectations in Q2, but revenues fell short with pressure on comparable sales amid a DIY demand slowdown.

Its competitor Home Depot (HD) was able to post a strong earnings result on Tuesday while maintaining full-year guidance despite concerns on mortgage rates and macroeconomic trends.

However, Home Depot is preferred to Lowe’s (LOW) by most analysts according to Seeking Alpha surveys, and Evercore highlighted HD's elevated exposure to professional customers as an advantage over its competitor in a note to clients about a month prior to earnings.

WedBush also expects Lowe's to underperform compared to Home Depot due to its greater exposure to the DIY market. Comparable sales are expected to remain soft, although average ticket value may have increased with inflationary contributions included, similar to rival Home Depot.

However, amid the continued slowdown in housing demand, analysts remain cautious about upcoming guidance for the home improvement retailer.

"The housing market, in our minds, does again have some characteristics of a market that has moved too far, too fast spurred on by a very easy Fed," R5 Capital analyst Scott Mushkin wrote in October. "With that liquidity reversing with no real end in sight we thought it prudent to move numbers lower."

Still, Wall Street analysts and SA authors rate the stock as a Buy, and the SA Quant rating is a Strong Buy for Lowe's.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 13 downward.

Over the last 1 year, LOW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.