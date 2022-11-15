ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 15, 2022 2:09 PM ETZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $9.39 (-22.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.16B (+1.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ZIM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
