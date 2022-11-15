TJX Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 15, 2022 2:12 PM ETThe TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- TJX (NYSE:TJX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (-4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.3B (-1.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TJX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward.
Comments